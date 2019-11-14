Rest In Power: John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed

One of the greatest comedic minds of our generation is no longer but his fans will start to get more closure. The cause of John Witherspoon’s death has been revealed.

As per Page Six his death certificate has been officially released and it confirms that he passed due to complications from of the heart. The paperwork, obtained by TMZ, drills down the specifics to myocordial infarction, coronary artery disease and obesity. It also states that he suffered from hypertension. On October 29 the actor suffered a heart attack while at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

His family released a formal statement saying “He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you ‘POPS’ always & forever.” The Detroit, Michigan actor was known for his iconic roles in projects such as Friday, Boomerang, and The Boondocks. He is survived by his wife and his two sons. You can see Ice Cube’s moving speech at his memorial service below.

Photo: WENN.com