Jemele Hill Shares Epic Wedding Video, Of Course It Was A Blast From Black Pop Culture Past

In case you have been under a rock, Jemele Hill and her long-time boyfriend are now husband and wife. Over the weekend, Hill and “Ol Boy,” Ian Wallace, made it official and jumped the broom. The ex-ESPN host now a staff writer at The Atlantic dropped an epic wedding video showing off her big day.

Hill couldn’t put into words how epic her wedding was that took place at Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California, so she decided a video could better explain things. With the help of @MyTouch_Weddings — who also filmed the couples spectacular engagement video — hopped behind the camera again to capture the Hill and Wallace’s wedding day.

Those who have been following Hill know she is big on Black pop culture, so it should come as no surprise that her wedding video opened up like the club scene from the cult classic film Belly. With Soul II Soul‘s classic tune “Back To Life” serving as the soundtrack, we see each of them get ready for their big day before witnessing the newly married couple get down with guests.

In the clip, we see Hill’s old His and Hers co-host, Michael Smtih, and friend Gabrielle Union and others dancing alongside the newlyweds. They also got Musiq Soulchild to perform his impressive lineup of wedding songs at the reception.

Speaking exclusively with our friends at Bossip, Hill revealed that the Detroit natives wanted to make sure their home state was well represented on their wedding day.

“We were very intentional with everything we did. We wanted to bring Detroit to LA. That’s why we had DJ Kutz, who is from Detroit, come in and turn this wedding into a Detroit-style party. We wanted to laugh, love, and for guests to have the time of their lives.”

Based on the video alone, Hill and Wallace were successful in accomplishing the goal they set for their wedding. Congrats to the beautiful couple.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty