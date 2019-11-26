John Legend Flames Orange Wannabe King, Says Trump Is A “Cancer”

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen are very vocal about their disdain for President Donald Trump and they’ve got plenty of fodder to choose from as of late. Legend’s latest missive against the Orange Overlord of Chaos came via a tweet in where the singer referred to the Comrade-In-Chief as a “cancer” that needs to be removed from office.

Sharing a tweet of outgoing Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, Legend shared his thoughts on the president, taking a cue it appears from Spencer’s words that he clashed with Trump over orders that violated an oath he took.

“The President is a cancer and needs to be removed from office as soon as possible,” read Legend’s caption that highlighted Spencer’s letter.

Spencer, who was forced out from his post due to what the White House and the Defense Secretary framed as his handling of the case of Navy Seal Edward Gallagher.

“The rule of law is what sets us apart from our adversaries. Good order and discipline is what has enabled our victory against foreign tyranny time and again,” Spencer wrote.

“Unfortunately it has become apparent that in this respect I no longer share the same understanding with the commander in chief who appointed me,” he added.

