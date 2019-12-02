Here We Go Again: White Woman Calls Cops On Black UPS Delivery Person For Doing…His JOB

We’re running out nicknames for these colonizers. A Black UPS driver just doing his job delivering packages is the latest victim of a white woman crying wolf and calling the cops for no damn reason.

UPS employee Nedrick Peters recorded a confrontation between himself and a white woman that took place in Atlanta after she claims he looked “suspicious.” In the video that he shared on his Instagram on Wednesday (Nov.27), the woman claims she doesn’t understand why he is the neighborhood and that her car has been broken into multiple times.

“I’m going to need someone’s information to check up on you, because I don’t understand why you’re walking around this neighborhood with a bunch a packages.”

Peters responds to her ridiculous claims, “What? This is crazy.” She follows up with even more nonsense stating:

“My car has already been broken into twice, and guess what? It’s a really big thing in this neighborhood for people to walk down the street for vandalism.”

The woman eventually goes inside her home but once comes back outside to tell Peters that she called the police to report Peters. Black people can’t do anything without being harassed by nervous Beckys, not even our jobs. You can watch the entire incident below.

—

Photo: DON EMMERT / Getty