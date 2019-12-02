On God?: Azealia Banks Announces Retirement From Music

One of most the culture’s most polarizing personas is throwing in the towel. Azealia Banks is dropping the mic for good; allegedly.

Hip-Hop N More is reporting that the Harlem Native is apparently called it quits over the weekend. On Sunday, December 1 she took to her Instagram to let her fans know that she has thought long and hard about the decision. In signature fashion her withdrawal came with some shade to some of her female peers. “I think you guys are into a lot of sh*t/people I just don’t find value in. I find myself acknowledging/looking at sh*t I’m leagues above and it really is such a setback lol,” she wrote.

She went on to thank her fans before she took her informal bow. “Even though I won’t be I’ll be thinking about you all the time. I love ya’ll so much and thanks for being my (albeit dysfunctional) family all these years.” You can see her post, if you care, below.

Photo: Carsten Windhorst/WENN.com