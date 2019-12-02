CyberMonday: The Best Deals On The Lastest Samsung Phones, Wearables, Notebooks & Tablets

Cyber Monday is still going on, and Samsung has some hot deals that will extend well through the month to help you save some money while on the hunt for that perfect Christmas present.

Cyber Monday is going to be Cyber Week. The Korean tech giant announced today (Dec.2) that Monday won’t be the only day you will be able to purchase Samsung’s latest devices at a great price. There are great deals that included Samsung’s newest smartphones, like the Galaxy Note10, S10, A50, wearables like the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Watch Active2, tablets, notebooks, and Chromebooks.

Here are all of the deals and links to them listed below.

Phones

Get $500 in Samsung.com instant credit when you buy a Galaxy S10 or Note10, on Dec. 2.

Get $500 in Samsung.com instant credit when you buy a Galaxy S10 or Note10, on Dec. 2. Get a free Unlocked Galaxy A50 when you buy a Galaxy Note10 or S10, available Dec. 3 to Dec. 17.

Wearables

Tablets

Notebooks and Chromebooks

Additional Cyber Week and Holiday Savings

Save $250 on an HMD Odyssey+, available now until Dec. 29.

Save $250 on an HMD Odyssey+, available now until Dec. 29. Use Samsung Pay Cash for three or more transactions for the entire month of December and receive $10 in your Samsung Pay Cash account.

Use Samsung Pay Cash for three or more transactions for the entire month of December and receive $10 in your Samsung Pay Cash account. Samsung will waive service fees for the entire month of December when you use Samsung Pay Money Transfer to send money to family and friends around the world.

So move fast because some of these deals will only last till today. Happy shopping.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz