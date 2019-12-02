CyberMonday: The Best Deals On The Lastest Samsung Phones, Wearables, Notebooks & Tablets

Cyber Monday is still going on, and Samsung has some hot deals that will extend well through the month to help you save some money while on the hunt for that perfect Christmas present.
Cyber Monday is going to be Cyber Week. The Korean tech giant announced today (Dec.2) that Monday won’t be the only day you will be able to purchase Samsung’s latest devices at a great price. There are great deals that included Samsung’s newest smartphones, like the Galaxy Note10, S10, A50, wearables like the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Watch Active2, tablets, notebooks, and Chromebooks.
Here are all of the deals and links to them listed below.
Phones
- Get $500 in Samsung.com instant credit when you buy a Galaxy S10 or Note10, on Dec. 2.
- Get a free Unlocked Galaxy A50 when you buy a Galaxy Note10 or S10, available Dec. 3 to Dec. 17.
Wearables
- Buy one Galaxy Fit, get one half off at $79.99, available Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.
- Save $20 on a Galaxy Fit available now until Dec. 31.
- Save $80 on Galaxy Watch Bluetooth version, available now to Dec. 2.
- Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch LTE version, available now to Dec. 2.
- Save $50 on Galaxy Watch Active2, both LTE and Bluetooth versions, available now to Dec. 2.
- Save $50 when you buy a Galaxy Watch Active and Wireless Charging Battery Pack together, available now until Dec. 2
Tablets
- Save $100 on a Galaxy Tab S6, available now until Dec. 29.
- Save $200 on a Galaxy Tab S4, available now until Dec. 29.
- Save up to $80 on a Galaxy Tab A 10.1”, available now until Dec. 2.
- Save $50 instantly on a Galaxy Tab S5e, available now until Dec. 29.
- Save $50 on a Galaxy Tab A Kids available now until Dec. 2.
Notebooks and Chromebooks
- Save $200 on a Notebook 9 Pen 13”, available Dec. 3. To Dec. 15.
- Save $100 on a Chromebook Plus, available Dec. 3 to Dec. 29.
- Save $200 on a Notebook 7 15.6”, available Dec. 3 to Dec. 15.
- Save $50 on a Chromebook 4, available Dec. 3 to Dec. 8.
- Save up to $150 on a Chromebook Plus, available now until Dec. 8.
- Save up to $70 on a Notebook Flash, available now until Dec. 8.
- Save $50 on a Chromebook 3, available now until Dec. 8.
Additional Cyber Week and Holiday Savings
- Save $250 on an HMD Odyssey+, available now until Dec. 29.
- Use Samsung Pay Cash for three or more transactions for the entire month of December and receive $10 in your Samsung Pay Cash account.
- Samsung will waive service fees for the entire month of December when you use Samsung Pay Money Transfer to send money to family and friends around the world.
So move fast because some of these deals will only last till today. Happy shopping.
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz