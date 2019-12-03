DreamDoll Calls Relationship with YBN Almighty Jay A Toxic Distraction

Love & Hip-Hop New York star DreamDoll is opening up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay and it’s clear that the relationship wasn’t all that it appeared.

During an interview with YouTube vlogger BLovesLife, DreamDoll reveals that the seemingly fairytale relationship with YBN Almighty Jay was instead toxic, while also hinting that the YBN rapper was physically abusive towards her.

“I just deserve better and I know my worth,” DreamDoll said. “I know how I should be treated. I know men are not supposed to put their hands on women and that’s just that.”

DreamDoll also states that the split has helped her regain her focus in music, calling her relationship a distraction to her career because she wanted to spend the majority of her time with him.

“I’m trying to focus on my music, and that’s basically what I’ve been doing,” DreamDoll continued. “I feel like when you’re in a relationship, especially being an artist, sometimes it kind of zones you out and you forget sometimes. You’ll put being with your boyfriend over your studio sessions, and then that’s when you start arguing with your manager, you’re canceling shows because of that. I was kind of like losing my focus a lot.”

Although she has regained focus, the Life in Plastic rapper also credits her near death experience while getting butt injections as a wake up call to help her see what is important in her life.

“I got my work done in Colombia and like you, I didn’t have enough fat,” DreamDoll said. “I almost died, literally this year I almost died. I got sick and my body was rejecting the injections thru my skin. So I had to go back there, because I was so afraid that doctors here in America would cut me up.”

Despite the tumultuous year, things seem to be looking up for DreamDoll. In addition to making her debut on a festival stage this year at the Hard Summer Festival, the “Pull Up” rapper also signed a major record label and is working on a new album. We also can’t forget how she bodied her verse on Hitmaka’s “Thot Box (Remix)”, which has garnered almost 4 million views in two weeks.

Check out the full interview below.