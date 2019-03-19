Chain Gang: J. Prince Gets YBN Almighty Jay’s Chain Back From NYC Goons

J. Prince didn’t become a certified triple OG by way of lip service, and the cool, calm and collected mogul showed and proved that fact once again. The Rap-A-Lot Records honcho has retrieved the stolen chain taken from YBN Almighty Jay and the streets are showing their respects.

A week ago, Prince made a public call via Instagram to demand that the thieves who robbed Almighty Jay of his chain in New York be brought to street justice.

Prince tagged several Bronx notables as that’s where the jux occurred, and the blowback from the younger generation and online observers got disrespectful real quick. Unphased, Prince addressed the entertainers he tagged and the down-talkers in his usual fashion just a few days ago.

And in true OG fashion, Prince took to IG once more to let people know that his “mob ties” are very much a real thing and that he’ll be bringing the chain back to his young protege. It isn’t known what Prince did to make this happen but the less we know, the better.

J. Prince’s name is ringing on Twitter right now as a top trending topic, so we’ve collected the best of the chatter below.

—

Photo: Getty