Chain Gang: J. Prince Gets YBN Almighty Jay’s Chain Back From NYC Goons

J. Prince didn’t become a certified triple OG by way of lip service, and the cool, calm and collected mogul showed and proved that fact once again. The Rap-A-Lot Records honcho has retrieved the stolen chain taken from YBN Almighty Jay and the streets are showing their respects.
A week ago, Prince made a public call via Instagram to demand that the thieves who robbed Almighty Jay of his chain in New York be brought to street justice.
Prince tagged several Bronx notables as that’s where the jux occurred, and the blowback from the younger generation and online observers got disrespectful real quick. Unphased, Prince addressed the entertainers he tagged and the down-talkers in his usual fashion just a few days ago.
View this post on Instagram
I want to take this time to clarify my message to the people I tagged on my previous post. @funkflex @mysonnenygeneral @fredthegodsonmusic @ounp1523 @artisthbtl @iamcardib @hocus45th @corygunz174 @fatjoe @therealswizzz @remyma Let me make myself clear. I was never asking any of y’all for help in any capacity. I don’t need you, I don’t know you, or trust any of y’all to do anything concerning the streets for me. With that being said I witnessed a clown campaigning, bragging, and snitching on himself on a public video about robbing industry people in your backyard so I took it upon myself to alert the ones I have respect for. It is clear to me that went over some of y’all heads. Just for more clarity Ive been having ties in the Bronx and throughout New York for a long time and now it’s gotten even stronger with my youngstas. So don’t give any of the people I tagged credit for what others earn because they all strangers to me other than music. To all of you so called gangster clowns there’s a time and a place for everything and I’m going to give you what you ask for. To all of you that’s trying to narrow down my message to me wanting a chain lacks the depth of understanding that real street niggas have. That’s why you are all squares. There’s a movement taking place by the timid and the weak that wants to change the meaning of strong to weak and the meaning of weak to strong. My track record speaks for itself so I won’t lip wrestle with punks. I notice a lot of young men on the east coast that like to invite men to suck on their private parts then call themselves gangsters but real men don’t invite other men to suck their dicks unless they’re gay. I guess if the man you’re asking to suck on you say “ok” you’re gonna get naked? Now that you know better hopefully you punk ass niggas will do better. Or maybe it feels good being a punk ass nigga?
And in true OG fashion, Prince took to IG once more to let people know that his “mob ties” are very much a real thing and that he’ll be bringing the chain back to his young protege. It isn’t known what Prince did to make this happen but the less we know, the better.
View this post on Instagram
Real recognizes real in every hood and has a way of connecting in spite of clowns and squares. – – The homies from the Bronx, KT, @hocus45th and @frenchmontana kept it real with me and my son @jprincejr – – Tho it was never about the chain, it was about the name that was built off of blood sweat and tears. – – I welcome these brothers to our #MobTies movement and look forward to us doing business in the future together. – – There’s power in numbers and when strong brothers from the streets align themselves with one another, suckas tremble. So I can only imagine how some of you are feeling right now! – – I’ve invited these homies to #htown for @jprincejr birthday celebration March 28-31, 2019 and I look forward to coming to the Bronx soon. – – The big picture here is the same as I stated in my first post, to not allow moment thinkers to muddy the waters over the movement. – – To @ybnalmightyjay I’ll be returning your jewelry soon Lil homie. – – To be continued… #TheArtAndScienceOfRespect
J. Prince’s name is ringing on Twitter right now as a top trending topic, so we’ve collected the best of the chatter below.
—
Photo: Getty