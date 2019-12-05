Swedish Authorities Dead A$AP Rocky’s Idea Of Doing A Prison Show

Well, so much for that.

Last week it was disclosed that A$AP Rocky would not only be returning to Sweden where he was almost sentenced to years in jail for getting into a scuffle with a disrespectful fan, but was also looking to perform at the Kronoberg prison he was held in for weeks during the summer.

After Swedish authorities said they’d consider the idea if he made a formal request, TMZ is reporting that they’ve ultimately decided “Nah.”

According to the report Sweden’s Prison and Probation Service told TMZ that the reason behind the denial had to do with “logistical and security” concerns.

Well, specifically, the Service cited a high occupancy as the main reason for saying no. There might be other issues, though, based on Rocky’s written request … which TMZ has obtained. In a letter written sent to prison officials Tuesday — in Swedish, no less — AR’s team formally made the ask.

According to the doc, Rocky says he wanted to swing by Kronoberg while he was in town and bring a DJ and what sounds like 11 accompanying performers and tech crew members. He also requested to have 4 to 5 different camera guys there to document it.

Had A$AP gotten the green light for his proposed jail house rock concert that would’ve been a cool thing to document and view. Actually wouldn’t be surprised if Donald Trump told Sweden to deny A$AP the show because he never got that thank you for tweeting #FreeRocky and then almost leaving him out to dry.

Still that’s not deterring A$AP from continuing to go ahead with his Swedish shows come December 11. We just hope he’s not set up and locked up again in an effort to get him to do a bid behind his guilty verdict.

Be safe out there, bro.