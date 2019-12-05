A Perfect Union: Migos Links Up Uber Eats & Popeyes For An Exclusive Menu

This makes all the sense in the world. The Migos is joining forces with Uber Eats and Popeyes for their own exclusive menu on the food delivery service app that will even include the insanely popular chicken sandwich.

Dubbed the Migos Menu, it will feature items from the popular fast-food chain packed in affordable options named after each member of the Hip-Hop trio, including one deluxe offering called a Tour Rider. The new menu looks to capitalize off of the ridiculous popularity the crack-infused chicken sandwich brought to Popeyes.

Here is the full menu below:

Tour Rider, price starting at $46.99: 20 tenders, seven sauces, one large mashed potatoes with gravy, two large fries, five biscuits, one gallon of lemonade

The Offset, $21.99: eight pieces BIC (bone-in-chicken) chicken meal, one large fries, one large mashed potato with gravy, four biscuits

The Quavo, price starting at $17.99: two chicken sandwiches, two regular fries, one regular mashed potatoes with gravy, two apple pies, two small drinks

The Takeoff, $9.99: five tenders, two sauces, one regular mashed potatoes, two biscuits, one apple pie

The menu is available on Uber Eats nationwide and Canada from Dec.6 through Jan.2.

—

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty