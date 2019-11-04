The Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Made Its Return & Everyone Lost Their Clucking Minds

When Popeyes announced back in August that the chicken sandwich “sold out,” fried chicken enthusiasts across the country scream fowl play. Over the weekend, the highly sought-after food item made its triumphant return, and as expected, people lost their damn minds.

In preparation for the sandwich’s return, Popeyes announced it would be hiring an additional 400 employees across 150 stores to handle the chicken sandwich craze who would be chicken sandwich-making duty. Though the fast-food chain thought it was “prepared,” its poor workers could not foresee the pandemonium coming their way once Popeyes dropped the tweet that sandwich.

To add even more spice, Popeye’s brought it back on Sunday (nov.3) a tasty dig at Chic-fil-a who is closed on the day to honor the sabbath.

Reports immediately hit social media of ridiculously long lines in the restaurants with customers who were live-Tweeting their experiences. Police were on hand to direct traffic in and out of the drive-thru, absolutely insane if you have to think about it.

The chicken sandwich craze even hit the NFL, DeShaun Watson revealed that the Popeyes chicken sandwich helped him after he endured an eye injury a game the previous week.

"I'll tell you what the key was — the Popeyes spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week, that helped the eye." —@deshaunwatson on beating the Jaguars after getting kicked in the face last week pic.twitter.com/Mcap3gNLz9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2019

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, even sported a pair of Popeyes chicken sandwich themed cleats on the field. The Vikings lost to the Chiefs, though, so we’re sure he won’t be sporting them again.

Stefon Diggs is wearing these Popeyes Chicken Sandwich cleats today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qOgSXGoAwl — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) November 3, 2019

We’re truly living out an episode of The Boondocks at this point. You can peep the rest of the ridiculousness in the gallery below.

Photo: Popeyes