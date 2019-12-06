Freddie Gibbs & Madlib Deliver Soulful Renditions of ‘Bandana’ Songs For NPR’s Tiny Desk Series

Earlier in the week, NPR blessed us with Megan Thee Stallion’s full Tiny Desk performance, and now it’s Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s turn.

NPR’s streak of impressive Tiny Desk performances continue. Madgibbs links up with New York-based vintage and soul-funk band El Michel Affair to flawlessly deliver soulful renditions of tracks off their critically acclaimed collaborative effort ‘Bandana.’ According to NPR’s Abby O’Neill, the exceptional performance was a year in the making specifically because of reclusive producer, Madlib’s desire to play with the band.

It was clearly worth the wait.

Those in attendance were treated to great performances of “Education,” “Gat Damn,” “Soul Right,” and “Freestyle Shit.” It’s a pure delight to see just how seamlessly how all of these artists from different genres cohesively work to bring these live renditions of these songs to life. NPR gotta drop a playlist for the culture A S A P.

You can watch the entire Madgibbs x El Michel Affair Tiny Desk performance below.

—

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty