DaBaby Performed “Bop” & “Suge” On SNL With The Jabbawockeez

Bars and a good time, what's not to like?

DaBaby was the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The red hot rapper performed a pair of songs, “Bop” and “Suge,” and included the Jabbawockeez for good measure.

Jennifer Lopez was the host, and “Bop” was the first performance. DaBaby basically recreated the song’s video “BOP on Broadway”, and considering how great that production was, why not? And, the Jabbawockeez kicks were still fire.

There more high energy while DaBaby was kicking “Suge.” Seems like he’s rocking a muscle suit like it’s corresponding video as well. This guy clearly has a good time when doing this thing.

DaBaby also had time for a skit.

