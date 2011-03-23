Ja Rule Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

Ja Rule Admits To Tax Evasion

Just months before he’s scheduled to serve two years in prison, Ja Rule is admitting that he failed to pay his taxes.

Rule, real name Jeffrey Atkins, pled guilty Tuesday to federal tax evasion, a charge that could land him an additional three years in jail.

As previously reported, Rule is set begin his two-year sentence for a gun possession charge June 8.

The rapper’s surrender date was pushed to back to this summer to give him ample time to finish his upcoming album and settle his tax issues.

The Associated Press reports that Rule’s plea conditions are met; the government will dismiss two counts against him for unpaid taxes on about $1 million he earned in 2007 and 2008.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 13 on three tax evasion charges and not only faces the additional years in jail but a $100,000 fine on each count.

Rule is currently filming a reality show and finishing his Rennaissance Project album before his court dates.