CLOSE
HomeNews

Ja Rule Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

Leave a comment

Ja Rule Admits To Tax Evasion

Just months before he’s scheduled to serve two years in prison, Ja Rule is admitting that he failed to pay his taxes.

Rule, real name Jeffrey Atkins, pled guilty Tuesday to federal tax evasion, a charge that could land him an additional three years in jail.

As previously reported, Rule is set begin his two-year sentence for a gun possession charge June 8.

The rapper’s surrender date was pushed to back to this summer to give him ample time to finish his upcoming album and settle his tax issues.

The Associated Press reports that Rule’s plea conditions are met; the government will dismiss two counts against him for unpaid taxes on about $1 million he earned in 2007 and 2008.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 13 on three tax evasion charges and not only faces the additional years in jail but a $100,000 fine on each count.

Rule is currently filming a reality show and finishing his Rennaissance Project album before his court dates.

Wale Talks About Why He Left Interscope & Squashing Beef With Kid Cudi: “I Can’t Get No Dark Skinned Girls In My Video” [Audio]

The 10 Most Obese States In The Country [Did Your State Make The List?]

Ja Rule Sentenced , Ja Rule Sentencing , Ja Rule Tax Evasion , Jeffery Atkins , murder inc , Rule York , The Renaissance Project

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close