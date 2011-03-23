50 Cent Covers VIBE’s International Issue, Talks Face Tatts



World-renowned rap star 50 Cent, who recently inked an international distribution deal for G-Unit records with PIAS Entertainment, is covering VIBE magazine’s international issue.

In a recently released excerpt from the cover story, Fif weighs in on the whole face tatt fascination and reveals a little insight as to why he got his body art removed.

“That’s the craziest thing. Not necessarily Gucci, but to tattoo your face says that there’s not a possibility that you can actually walk into a legitimate establishment without makeup covering your face every day. That does not work. It creates a separation. It says, “I’m an artist.” That’s it. That’s the statement you make when you go and tattoo your face, says the G-Unit head. But know that the public will not have interest in you as an artist for life. You have to be phenomenal. Talk to the best that do it and they will tell you that it will take more than you being an artist. It takes marketing, maneuvering to generate for that long. When you got 40-year-old rappers in the game, those guys have maneuvered and survived.”

The Queens rapper also shed some light on his fascination with late night TV show host, Chelsea Handler.

“Chelsea is confident. I think confidence is the sexiest thing about a person. She’s the kind of person that if you’re blessed with the opportunity to hang out with her, you’ll enjoy it. I’m not sure you’ll look at her and actually want to jump over the table and Fawk her, but you might. You would leave after talking with her feeling that she is a cool person.”



The issue hits stands April 5.

Peep the cover below: