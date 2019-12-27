NBA Star Luka Doncic Signs With Jordan Brand

Luka Doncic will be kicking it in the house that Michael Jordan built. Nike announced that the star Dallas Mavericks player will be taking his talents to Jordan.

No specific details about the deal have been officially revealed after its proper announcement on Dec. 26, for now.

Doncic was the 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year and has been continuing to cook this season. Although he recently had to sit due to an ankle injury, he’s been averaging 30 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists per game. It’s no fluke considering he was a EuroLeague star before leaping to the NBA.

Inexplicably, he was still a sneaker free agent, until now. Actually, Doncic was already a pro and working off a 2-year endorsement deal with Nike. That contract reportedly expired in September, and the Swoosh had first negotiating rights.

Although usually tieing up a pair of Nikes, the 2018 EuroLeague champ in just his second NBA season he was spotted playing in the Under Armour Curry 7’s while reportedly negotiating with several brands per ESPN. Ultimately, Nike kin Jordan Brand inked Doncic, with an unconfirmed report from CNBC saying “it’s a 5-year, seven-figure deal.”

“It is exciting to join such a talented roster and being given the privilege of defining the next generation of the Jordan Brand,” says Doncic, ahem, Dončić via a pres statement “Michael Jordan was a hero of mine growing up, so being able to represent this iconic brand, especially as a kid from Slovenia, is an honor.”

We’re sure that hefty check also helped.

Doncic joins a Jordan Brand roster ripe with young NBA stars including Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, Zion Williamson and Kemba Walker. And Carmelo Anthony is still down, too.