G Herbo Pleads Guilty In To Dragging Baby Mother By The Hair

G Herbo has pleaded guilty to battery against his girlfriend. The Chicago rapper will get a year of probation but receive no jail time.

Back in April 2019, Herbo was arrested for allegedly dragging his baby mother, Ariana Fletcher aka Ari, by her hair. Herbo was facing a misdemeanor battery for besides dragging her also scratching her arm, allegedly.

Soon after, Ari Fletcher took to social media to air out Herbo and detail the incident. Taking to Instagram Stories, she relayed her side, saying, “He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the f*ck out of me front of my son.”

She added, “Then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son, hid all my knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside and beat the f*ck out of me again ([choked] me, punched me in my face and all over my body, dragged me outside on the concrete by my hair after his friends drove off with my son, took me in the house and continued beating me).”

According to TMZ, On Monday (Jan. 6), G Herbo entered a guilty plea per the Fulton County Solicitor’s Office. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation and will have to log in 150 hours of community service as well as attend a 6-month family violence intervention program.

“It is Herbert’s sincere desire to maintain harmony going forward while continuing to take care of his responsibilities to his family and to everyone else who depends on him,” Herbo’s lawyer, Tanya Miller, told TMZ.

Unfortunately, G Herbo wasn’t the first, and won’t be the last, rapper to put hands on a woman.