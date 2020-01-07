Drake Teases New Collaboration with Future, “Life Is Good”

Drake and Future seem to be dropping hints that new music is coming soon.

On Sunday (Jan. 5) Drake took to his Instagram to share a snippet of his new collaboration track with Future, “Life Is Good.” The now deleted video, which was posted to Drizzy’s Instastory, featured Champagne Papi checking out the final cut of the possible music video while puffing on a hookah. When asked by a fan when we could expect the ban get to be released, Drizzy responded that the track is expected to arrive “soon soon.”

Drake says “soon soon.” pic.twitter.com/7LFoJ6CPXj — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 6, 2020

In December, Drake and Future were spotted filming a music video in an Atlanta McDonald’s along with Mike WiLL Made It and 21 Savage appearing on set. The rappers were spotted inside a McDonald’s wearing what appeared to be fast-food uniforms with an “H” logo.

Drake & Future were spotted shooting a music video serving McDonalds 👀 pic.twitter.com/xauY8G06yk — FUTURE FANPAGE (@FreeBandHndrxx) December 20, 2019

Although neither camp has confirmed whether the upcoming project was for Drake’s album, that he announced was in the works while on stage with DaBaby in Toronto, or if fans are finally receiving the highly anticipated follow up to the 2015 project What A Time To Be Alive; either way it appears we will be getting the finished product soon.

In other Drake news, while promoting his unreleased track, Drake took time to address some controversy surrounding his latest release, “War”, which the rapper received some backlash over the imagery portrayed in the video. Drake took to his Instagram to respond to complaints stating that his intentions are to always put on for his city and that includes building up new artists.

”My goal is to always uplift and show love to rappers that are buzzing and gaining the world’s attention,” Drake wrote. “My goal is to use our talks that we all use without having it feel like I am taking sides. My goal is to make anyone feel like with the right songs and the right team and the right amount of drive and focus they can push past the darkness and be able to provide for their people and create a legacy.”

Check out the video for “War” below.