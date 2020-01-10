Redman Drops Quick Project ‘3 Joints’ Project Off To The Masses

Redman has been in the game since the early 1990s and is still one of the greatest to ever grace the microphone. The Funk Doc dropped off a quick three-song project simply titled 3 Joints, and it serves as a nice teaser with hopes that more is coming.

There isn’t a lot of information out there on 3 Joints but it features vintage rhyming from Reggie Noble on the opener “It’s A Banguh” which sounds like Rockwilder on the beat. The next track “Slap Da Sh*t Outcha” is a slower joint but once more, the New Jersey veteran sounds at home on the joint while talking his cash money ish.

3 Joints’ final track is “Zugga,” an upbeat joint and Redman appears to be aiming to get bodies moving with this throwback-style track. When the hook comes on, fans of a certain age will be singing along without realizing it.

We just have one question with all due respect, Redman. Where is Muddy Waters Too? Just saying.

Check out Redman’s 3 Joints below.

—

Photo: Getty