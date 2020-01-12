There Will Be A Dior Air Jordan 1 Low, Good Luck With That

One of the most highly anticipated drops this year in sneaker fiend circles will be the Dior Air Jordan 1 Retro. There will also be a low version made to surely crush the dreams of many a hypebeast hoping for a pair, and inevitably failing miserably—no shots.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior was officially announced in early December 2019. The collab between Jordan Brand and high-end fashion house Dior is grey and white and features a monogrammed Swoosh. In order to get your hands on an icey soled pair, it will reportedly cost you a cool $2000. The kicks are reportedly made in Italy, constructed of Italian leather and will only be available in Dior shop.

Word is only 10,000 pair will be up for sale, which means those resale prices are going to be bonkers. As for the Low version, reportedly only 4,700 pair will be sold.

Bruh…

Dior Men’s head footwear designer Thibo Denis took to Instagram to flex heavy in a pair of the Lows, and just ain’t playing fair. The shoe was cooked up by Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones. While the Dior Air Jordan 1 is in stores in April 2020, there is no official release date for the low as of yet.

Check out the pics below.