Pics of Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Leak, Full Trailer Drops

After months of speculation and teasing from Black Ty, pics have finally leaked of their latest Spider-Man spinoff film, Morbius, and from the looks of it, the character is pretty spot-on.

While rumors of a full-length trailer dropping sometime soon (possibly this week) have yet to be fulfilled, screen aps from what seems to be the trailer in question have hit Twitter and boy does it look bloody good.

The first leaked pic depicts the iconic image of Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) right after he becomes the living vampire known as Morbius in the original Marvel comics.

Ok sony you have my attention now #Morbius pic.twitter.com/LmhvYu4g35 — Josh 🎮📺🏀#Avengers (@TvJoshuan) January 11, 2020

The second picture shows Leto walking in an alleyway but what caught everyone’s eye is a poster of Tobey McGuire’s Spider-Man on the wall with “Murderer” spray painted across it. Now this is interesting as it was Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man who was labeled a murderer thanks to the events that unfolded at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, not McGuire’s.

Eagle-eyed Spidey fans were also quick to point out that the Spider-Man image used is that of Playstation 4’s Spider-Man video game which dropped late last year, but was in fact Tobey’s version of the character. That being said we’re not sure which incarnation of the Spidey character Morbius director Daniel Espinosa is referencing in his film.

What we do know is that Morbius is supposed to be taking place in the same universe that saw Tom Hardy turn into the lethal protector known as Venom, so we do expect a Venom nod at some point of the film.

Rumors also have it that J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson (who labeled Spidey a killer in Far From Home) is slated to reprise his Spider-Man hating role in Morbius, but Sony and Marvel have work out the details of that appearance.

Either way the two screenshots alone have us excited and the trailer itself is pretty lit.

Check it out below and try to make sense of Michael Keaton’s appearance in the end and whether or not he’s the MCU’s Vulture or not.