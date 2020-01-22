CLOSE
HomeNews

Casanova ft. Young Thug & Gunna “So Drippy,” Roddy Rich “Boom Boom Boom” & More | Daily Visuals 1.22.20

Casanova and company get their grown-ish man on at the club and Roddy Rich rather turn up than go to the hospital. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: Rapper Young Thug Makes Drai’s LIVE Debut at Drai’s Nightclub Las Vegas Featuring: Young Thug Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 07 Oct 2016 Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com 

Jay-Z might’ve had a hand in deading the whole auto-tune movement of yesteryear, but it looks like his ROC Nation artist, Casanova is experimenting with the technique that made T-Pain a household name.

In his Young Thug and Gunna assisted visuals to “So Drippy,” the Brooklyn rapper gets his harmony on via the audio processor while in a club where the women seem to outnumber the men 10 to 1. Promising odds for any man not named Tekashi 6ix9ine these days.

And the rapper with the top selling album in the game today, Roddy Rich, continues to ride his wave of success with a new clip to “Boom Boom Boom” which finds him turning up after surviving a car accident. Seems about right.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from PartyNextDoor featuring Drake, Young M.A featuring Max YB, and more.

CASANOVA FT. YOUNG THUG & GUNNA – “SO DRIPPY”

RODDY RICH – “BOOM BOOM BOOM”

PARTYNEXTDOOR FT. DRAKE – “LOYAL”

YOUNG M.A FT. MAX YB – “SOBER THOUGHTS”

GRIP – “YAMS INTERLUDE”

YELAWOLF – “YOU AND ME”

JESSICA DIME – “TUH FREESTYLE”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “EXCLUSIVE”

 

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Daily Visuals

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Kansas State v Kansas
Final Fade Tourney: Kansas vs. Kansas State Basketball Game Erupts Into All-Out Brawl
01.22.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close