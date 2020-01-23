Witness Protection Drip: Tekashi 6ix9ine Prison Pic Trolled By Meek Mill

It seems like just yesterday Tekashi 6ix9ine wasn’t just one of the hottest rapper in the game, but his Trey Way team was notorious for hunting down opposing rappers who dared speak ill of the rainbow haired singer.

Fast forward a few years later and not only has 6ix9ine found himself the butt of countless “rat” jokes, but is basically a Hip-Hop pariah as his dime dropping way of life has all but ended any hopes of continuing his rap career once he finishes serving his two-year bid. Still, the Brooklyn rapper does have the support of his wifey and earlier this week she posted a picture on her IG account of herself and rap’s “Henry Hill.”

Looking damn near lifeless compared to his old rainbow colorful self (his hair damn near says it all), Tekashi’s swag is the embodiment of struggle and Meek Mill not only noticed, but let commented on the picture to perfectly sum up what it looks like.

“That witness protection drip.”

Basically.

It should be noted that this picture was said to be taken after Tekashi learned that his bid to serve out the remainder of his sentence at home was denied by the judge, so maybe he was just still in shock of that development.

Regardless though, artists like Meek MIll, 2 Chainz and Royce 5’9 slandering Tekashi whenever the opportunity presents itself further confirms that Hip-Hop is done with the “Fefe” rapper and anyone who follows in his footsteps.

Don’t feel too bad though, 6ix9ine was still able to secure a hefty bag which should financially secure him once he gets out the bing. Whether or not he’ll still move product like he once did remains to be seen.