Megan Thee Stallion, Her Work Husband DaBaby, Roddy Ricch & More Headline 2020 Broccoli City Festival

Broccoli City 2020 might be the best ticket in town, thanks in part to its stacked lineup.

The annual DC festival is back and is promising to be the “best ever” per a press release. This year’s lineup is straight fire bringing the hottest artists in the industry to the game. Fans can look forward to seeing Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and more as headliners rocking the stage at RFK Stadium.

Additional performers include Lucky Daye, Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, IDK, Doja Cat, Soulection: Andre Power, Esta Sasha Marie, plus more special guests.

BROCCOLI CITY FEST 2020 🥦 EXCLUSIVE PRESALE STARTS NOW! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *********** 🔐HOW TO ACCESS PRESALE TICKETS 🔐 1. POST the flyer + #BCFest2020 to your IG/Twitter 2. SUBMIT screenshot via link in our bio ☝🏽 3. UNLOCK exclusive promo code 4. ENTER code at checkout ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ *********** ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🥦WHAT’S NEW THIS YEAR🥦 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Faster Entry Lanes🏃🏾‍♀️All-New Royal Experience (VIP) Lounge👑 More Food & Beverage Options 🥃 Carnival Thrill Rides🎡 Curated Cannabis Experience 🌱 Selfie Art Activations 👩🏾‍🤝‍👨🏽 and more ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ********** ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🕑 TICKETS ONSALE FRIDAY, JAN 24 @ 10AM!

Besides music, the festival will also have a carnival, pop-up vendors, VIP Lounges, an interactive art space for attendees to do it for the gram, DJ tent, a curated cannabis experience for the 21 and older crown plus more food and beverage options.

Since the lineup’s announcement, pre-sale tickets sold out in hours, Royal Experience Passes (VIP) go on sale Friday (Jan.24). Broccoli City Fest 2020 goes down May 9 in Chocolate City, you can make an attempt at securing tickets before they are all gone when you head here.

