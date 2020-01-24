Lil Wayne Announces 13th Studio LP ‘Funeral’ [Video]

Lil Wayne has been relatively quiet since dropping a mixtape and the latest entry in his Tha Carter series in 2018, but fans will have a new product to sift through soon. Via a video announcement and song teaser, the New Orleans rapper will drop his Funeral set next week.

By way of his Twitter account, Weezy shared the Funeral release date of Jan. 31, along with audio of him crooning with auto-tune atop some lush production and his customary lighter strike prior to the words, “Welcome to the funeral, closed casked as usual” before ending abruptly.

In an interview last year with New Orleans radio station Q93 last summer, Wayne said Funeral was completed and just waiting Young Money president Mack Maine to construct the final product for the masses.

There is a growing rollout campaign for Funeral as Wayne is set to appear on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, along with an appearance with Elliott Wilson’s Car Test segment.

For fans who wish to preorder Funeral and get their hands on some of the merch related to the project, click here.

Photo: Getty