“Songs For Japan” Album Featuring Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Beyonce, Sade Released

Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Beyonce, Sade, Collaboration Album Released For Japan Relief Effort

In what stands as a major global music relief effort to benefit those affected by the earthquake and tsunami in Japan, over 30 of the biggest names in contemporary music have joined together for the worldwide release of “Songs for Japan,” a compilation of 38 chart-topping hits and classic tracks, available worldwide on the iTunes Store for $9.99 starting today (www.itunes.com/songsforjapan).

Proceeds from the album’s sale will benefit the disaster relief efforts of the Japanese Red Cross Society.

The society will use the funds for the ongoing provision of immediate relief and for eventual recovery support to the affected population.

The artists participating on “Songs for Japan,” the music labels and music publishers have waived their royalties and proceeds from the worldwide sales of the album to ensure that the JRCS receives as much support as possible from this global initiative.

iTunes will also donate its proceeds from the album’s worldwide sales to the benefit of the JRCS, and has prominently featured the project throughout its stores worldwide

Participating in “Songs For Japan” are Beyonce, U2, Bob Dylan, Lady Gag, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Eminem, Neyo, Bon Jovi, Sade and several more.

Check out the tracklisitng for “Songs For Japan” below.