Lil Wayne Wants To Work With Paris Hilton Despite “Black Guys Are Gross” Comment

Despite the comments previously reported of Paris Hilton saying “Black guys are gross,” Lil Wayne may be pairing with the fellow convict on his next record.

The blonde heiress interviewed Wayne for the April issue of Interview magazine, but Weezy was the one who offered his services for her sophomore album.

“I was gonna ask you, how are you gonna release an album and don’t get me on it?”

Paris then replied,

“Well, if you would be on the album, then I would be honored,” she replied. “That would be the sickest thing. We should get each other’s phone numbers so we can call each other after the interview or text or something.”

It didn’t take any convincing for Wayne to jump on board. “Cool. Sounds good,” he said before exchanging digits with the socialite.

Do you guys think Wayne should leave Hilton alone after her comments?