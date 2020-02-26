CLOSE
Princess Nokia “Green Eggs & Ham,” Kid Ink “FCUKIZYOUDOIN,” & More | Daily Visuals 2.25.20

Princess Nokia trades in NY for the suburbs and Kid Ink gets lit. Today's Daily Visuals.

Lollapalooza Berlin Festival 2019

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

While fans of the rap game obsess over the likes of Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion (as they should), Princess Nokia got some heat of her own making and we ain’t talkin’ about hot soup in a thermos (props though!).

For her latest visuals to “Green Eggs & Ham” the Nuyorican heartthrob living an interesting struggle life in the burbs while still saying “f*ck these cops.” You can take the Boricua out of New York, but…

Kid Ink meanwhile shows off some icey jewelry and two-step dance moves in his colorful and vibrant visuals to “FCUKIZYOUDOIN.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kidd Buu, Baby Fifty, and more.

PRINCESS NOKIA – “GREEN EGGS & HAM”

KID INK – “FCUKIZYOUDOIN”

CDOT HONCHO FT. NLE CHOPPA – “WARNING”

DACOMPANY – “FOCUS”

SMOOVE’L – “2020”

KIDD BUU – “EXPENSIVE SH*T”

BABY FIFTY – “DIE TRYIN”

KENNYON BROWN – “NEVER GET ENOUGH”

Daily Visuals

