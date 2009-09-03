DMX Says Jay-Z Lacks Heart In Music

As Dark Man X is starting to re-ignite his career after dealing with an extensive list of legal issues, he has taken out some time to air out some of his past grievances. Opening the gates to his old life as part of Def Jam, DMX reveals how Jay-Z becoming president resulted in X departing from the label.

“I fu&%s with him and had respect for him… Until he became the president of Def Jam, and I ain’t gon say too much more about it, but you know what it is. There’s a difference between doing wrong and being wrong. At one point, you were being wrong.”

X also took it to the music side as he feels it is undeniable what Jay can do behind the mic, but as the money stacks, the authenticity behind the music begins to falter. It becomes less about the music and more about the checks.

“Jay is a talented motherf%$er, don’t misunderstand me. He is talented. But he has no heart. There’s no soul behind it. It’s motivated by money strictly.”

In 2006, around the time Jay was president, X released the album Year of the Dog…Again, but it quickly fell into the hole of obscurity as it showed no comparison to the damage left in past works from the dog with albums such as Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood and And Then There Was X.

“When you became the president, you hit me. ‘Yo dog, the inmates is running the building!!!’ You know what that mean, your mans is in charge… That’s what it is, we good, cuz we had history. And then you go do that…You come down, listen to my sh&%… we ready. Then you go on vacation. Ni**as take a picture of you with chancletas on. That’s what you leave the hood for, son? That’s why you walk out on your man for, son? Flip-flops? Serious? You serious? Real talk son, I respected you. I’m in my feelings about that. I’m hurt. I ain’t ever talk about that.”

Oddly enough, the release was around the time X was signing to Columbia Records. Troubles with Def Jam must have been evident as the transition was leading to this being pushed back heavily.

The album had the singles “Lord Give Me A Sign” and “We In Here.” Unfortunately the sign may have been that it was time for Dark Man X to take a step back from the music and get a few things together with his personal life.

X may have found his footing again, however, as he has linked back up with Swizz Beatz and his Ruff Ryder family. Releasing a remix to Jadakiss’ “Who’s Real,” a Ruff Ryders reunion has been in discussion as a new album is rumored to be released in 2010. Maybe this time it will be the REAL year of the dog…again.

To view the footage, click here.