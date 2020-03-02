Far From A Gimmick: Lance Fresh Turns Heads With His Galaxy Z Flip Durning NBA All-Star Weekend

If you thought Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip was just some gimmicky device think again. Its bold but still very trendy style is an eye-catcher, and during NBA All-Star weekend, Lance Fresh had folks amazed by the Korean tech giant’s latest device.

Lance Fresh is no stranger to putting folks onto new things. Regarded as one of the first people to highlight NBA Baller’s looks off the court, it makes perfect sense he was one of the first people to have Samsung’s groundbreaking smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. While in Chicago, in conjunction with Samsung and HYPEBEAST’s ‘Diaries’ series, they documented Fresh’s visit to the Windy City, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at what goes down during the NBA’s big weekend.

In the video Fresh can be seen using is Galaxy Z Flip, ‘Thom Browne Edition’ — which Samsung announced has sold out — to document and record his interactions. Fresh can be seen breaking bread with the likes of Kemba Walker, Nick ‘Swaggy P’ Young, Dwyane Wade, Don C and celebrity stylist, and designer Jhoanna Alba.

Near the end of the 5-minute clip, Swaggy P is visibly impressed with the Galaxy Z Flip when Fresh shows it to him asking him how he felt about the device he replied:

“Nah bruh. This is fire. Yo, y’all see this sh*t?”

The Galaxy Z Flip is currently sold out, and the last time we reported stock was very limited, but it looks like Samsung is taking orders on its website for the smartphone. You can watch Lance Fresh’s episode of HYPEBEAST Diaries below.

—

Photo: Samsung / Lance Fresh/ Hypebeast