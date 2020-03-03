Bankroll Fresh’s Posthumous Album Will Be Released In March

While Bankroll Fresh’s career was cut tragically short his legacy will continue to live on. The last project he was working on prior to his death is almost here.

Vibe is reporting that the slain MC’s posthumous album will finally be released this month. Titled In Bank We Trust is scheduled for a March 4 release. The announcement was made on the performer’s official Instagram account. The post features his mother as she narrates the mission behind this effort which is referred to as an “Open Letter From Mama Bank” in the caption.

“He talks to me through his music,” she revealed. “This is due in large part to you, his supporters. These positive expressions of love mean so much to me. They keep me going and I truly appreciate it. My intention in releasing this album, In Bankroll We Trust, four years after my son’s death is to set the tone for his ongoing legacy. As long as his spiritual body operates in harmony, he is still alive, still making his mark on the world, and still carving out a legacy that makes me proud to call him my son.”

Born Trentavious Zamon White Sr. Bankroll Fresh was gunned down on March 4, 2016, after an alleged altercation with a childhood friend, Atlanta rapper No Plug. It is reported that Fresh opened fire at his vehicle and was hit with return fire. He died at Hughes Spalding Hospital. No Plug was not charged with murder.

Photo: Getty