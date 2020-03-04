Megan Thee Stallion Files Lawsuit Against Label, Carl Crawford Responds

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t playing any games in 2020.

According to TMZ, Meg has officially filed a lawsuit against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO, Carl Crawford. According to the lawsuit, the Houston rapper is accusing her label of preventing her from dropping new music, in the wake of her request to renegotiate her contract after securing Roc Nation’s management services.

Meg’s success has aligned her with music industry heavy hitters like Lyor Cohen’s 300 Entertainment and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, but she has to pay a cut of everything to Crawford and his label because of her original deal.

As previously reported, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram, to address the issues accusing the label of blocking her music in retaliation for her contract renegotiation request. The “Realer” rapper also broke down the specifics of her contract noting that her cut of recording profits is only 40 percent, out of which she still has to pay “engineers, mixers, and featured artists.”

“I am independent and my label is independent, that means I am paying for everything in regards to my music,” Meg explained. “I get 40 percent off of the records I put out and still have to pay the engineers, mixers, and for features and they still get to keep 60 percent.”

On Monday (Mar. 2), the H-Town hottie was granted a temporary restraining order against 1501 from a Harris County, Texas judge, which allows her to release new music later this week without interference. In a copy of the suit obtained by the outlet, Megan also added her allegations that her cut of recording profits is only 40 percent, while 1501 receives a whopping 60 percent none of which is contributed to her continued development as an artist nor to her projects. As far as live shows, Megan claims that they are actually more beneficial to the label than they are to her as 1501 has the rights to 30% of the money she makes from performances and an additional 30% from merchandising.

The suit also notes that touring money and live performance profits go directly to her label, which she claims has been “purposefully and deceptively vague” when paying her back. The “Fever” rapper also accuses Crawford of using his relationship with Rap-a-Lot Records founder J. Prince to intimidate people in the industry.

Megan is suing Crawford and 1501 for $1 million in damages and the restraining order granted Monday also prevents Crawford and 1501 from retaliating on social media.

While Meg has been mum about what fans can expect to be released Friday, many fans speculate that it may be the music video for her latest single, “B.I.T.C.H.”

The rapper celebrated the news on Twitter Monday, writing in all caps: “NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING.”

NEW MUSIC WILL BE DROPPING 🙏🏽🔥 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 3, 2020

In an interview with Billboard, Crawford clears the air on Megan’s allegations, denying all of her claims stating that the label has given more to Megan than they have taken.

“It’s a whole lie,” Crawford said. “Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that’s crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give.”

Crawford also alleges that after the “Cash Sh*t” rapper signed to Roc Nation in September, she has no longer been in touch with him, before adding that Meg was no longer paying him or the label the money she owed.

Crawford states that the lawsuit is serving as a tactic to avoid paying 1501 for merchandise and live touring proceeds which were owed to him through the contract she’d previously signed. Crawford also said she was strong holding him as a means to renegotiate her four-album deal contract.

Photo: Getty