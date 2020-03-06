Harvey Weinstein Had Heart Surgery Before Being Transferred To Rikers Island

When serial sexual predator Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault last month, he was immediately transferred to a hospital which led many to believe he was fronting for sympathy or he’d try to pull of an El Chapo style escape. Neither turned out to be true. Well, the latter of the two anyway.

According to The Huffpost, Harvey Weinstein underwent heart surgery this past Wednesday at a New York City hospital where doctors successfully removed a “blockage.” Unfortunately for Weinstein he’ll have to begin the recovery process at New York’s infamous Rikers Island prison where he’ll be transferred as soon as he’s given the greenlight, but luckily for him he won’t be interacting with anyone that Tekashi 6ix9ine put away all last year.

The former Hollywood mogul will not mix with the general population; instead, he will be housed in a medical wing in the facility that also offers extra protection to high-profile inmates.

Looks like karma isn’t going to be coming FULL swing for him, but at least he’s still being held accountable for the decades he’s spent terrorizing unsuspecting women.

Harvey is set to call Rikers Island home until his sentencing hearing on March 11 where he’ll face up to 29 years behind bars. After he learns his fate he’ll then be transferred to another facility upstate to serve out his time.

Keep in mind he still faces similar sexual abuse charges in Los Angeles so when it’s all said and done the 67-year-old sexual predator might end up never seeing the light of day again. At his age, a double-digit sentence alone might be the final nail in his coffin. We ain’t sheddin’ no tears for him though. Believe that.