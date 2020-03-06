HBO Announces Show Based On PlayStation’s Hit ‘The Last of Us’

There’s television, then there is HBO. The cable network solidified as its position the premiere place for original shows with the announcement it will be adapting a TV series based on the insanely-popular PlayStation game, The Last of Us.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed HBO will be adapting Naughty Dog’s award-winning video game, and Chernobyl’s creator, Craig Mazin, will be joining alongside the game’s creative director, Neil Druckmann to bring the show to life. If you have seen Chernobyl, you already know this show is in good hands.

The show will directly follow The Last of Us‘ plot and follow Joel, “a wearied survivor” and a young girl named Ellie. Viewers will seem them navigate a post-apocalyptic world that has been ravaged by a disease that infects humans and turns them into zombie-like creatures called “clickers.” Joel’s primary mission is to help smuggle the 14-year-old girl and get her to safety because she might be the key to saving humanity.

Speaking with THR, Mazin had nothing but glowing words about working with Neil Druckmann:

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and ‘The Last of Us’ is his magnum opus. Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honored to do it in partnership with Neil.”

Druckmann also added how blown away by Mazin’s approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of the game.

“From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig, I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of ‘The Last of Us.’ With ‘Chernobyl,’ Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of ‘The Last of Us’ to life as a television show. I’m beyond excited to collaborate with them.”

The show will be co-produced by PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures Television. As far as who will have the honor of playing both Joel and Ellie that is still up in the air. Don’t expect actress Ellen Page who many fans would love to be cast as Ellie to be on that list, she already called out Naughty Dog for using her likeness without her permission.

If the show is successful in its first season and chances are very high it will be, you can expect the second season to follow the events that will take place in the game’s sequel, The Last of Us: Part II which made our list of games to play this year.

Consider us extremely hyped. If you need a quick refresher about The Last of Us, you can peep the trailer for the groundbreaking game below.

Photo: PlayStation / Naughty Dog