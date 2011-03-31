Jim Jones’ Mother Talks “Love & Hip-Hop” Reality Show, Dipset Reunion [Video]

Jim Jones’ mother Nancy Jones recently stopped by Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” to discuss her stint on VH1’s “Love & Hip-Hop”.

In addition to speaking on the show, the gravelly voiced mom also touched on her son reuniting with Cam’ron for their Dipset reunion tour.

“Just knowing that they’re back together like that is a happy thing…it’s a beautiful thing. Next time I need to give them a whooping, they’re not too big to get beat…They was like brothers, they still are!”



Jones also added that her favorite person on “Love & Hip-Hop” is Somaya Reece and she’s currently in the works to release a new single.

Check out Mama Jones on “The Breakfast Club” below.