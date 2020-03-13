Soulja Boy Cashing In On Coronavirus Prevention With The Soap Shop

While some are taking to social media to share their preventative measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Soulja Boy is cashing in with his latest investment.

According to TMZ, Soulja Boy‘s investment in soap company, The Soap Shop, is paying off quite well as many people stock upon cleaning supplies and soaps to combat the spread of the COVID-19, also known as the Coronavirus.

The gossip site reports that the brand went from steady sales of 100 bottles of cleaning products per month to well over 3,000-plus cleaning products in the last 2 months—resulting in a 3,000 percent increase, and record-setting production. Although Soulja currently co-owns a store in South Haven, Mississippi with Money Mike, the two have also experienced the huge sales jump with no changes to their business model.

The record sales increase for Soulja’s specific store also benefits the community, with sales benefiting a non-profit organization called Bubbles For Cash, which allows kids to sell cleaning products via fundraising.

During his stop at Power 105.1 with The Breakfast Club Soulja talked about the new venture mentioning that it was a great way for him to diversify his portfolio.

“Once you get into the music industry, you branch out, you know what I’m saying?” Soulja explained. “Do different stuff, like, try different things, try different business ventures.”

Check out Soulja Boy’s full interview with The Breakfast Club below.