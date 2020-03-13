Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds Now Feature Noise-Canceling & Better Battery Life

Sennheiser’s follow-up to its first pair of True Wireless earbuds, the Momentum True Wireless 2 buds are here, and the company is promising the audiophiles will love the new accessory thanks to some significant improvements.

Unlike its predecessor, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are not only stylish but provided superior sound, so you enjoy those pandemic bars from Jay Electronica and now have noise cancellation as well as much better battery life. These buds now have up to seven hours of playback, a four-hour increase from the previous model. Combined with the charging case, you will get 28 hours, a vast improvement from the first model’s 12 hours of battery life.

Sennheiser also claims it has solved the battery drain issue that plagued its first model by switching to a new Bluetooth chip that “counteracts any power drain possibilities.”

Other specs for the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds include:

AAC

IPX4 water resistance rating

Bluetooth 5.1

AptX standards

Audio passthrough mode

There is also another cool feature that allows you to listen to one earbud at a time, but it only works with the right earbud. As far as cost, that’s the one area where the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 remains the same as the first model costing $299.99, which is excellent being that they come with improvements.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 officially launches April n the US and Europe in black and will come in a white model sometime later barring any delay due to the current health crisis plaguing the entire world, the coronavirus. While you’re here, feel free to check out Montblanc’s new, very luxurious and expensive over-ear headphones.

Photo: Sennheiser / Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2