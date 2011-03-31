Pusha T Says He Has Five Or Six Tracks Done With Kanye West

Pusha T and Kanye West are working in the lab on Pusha T’s upcoming solo project.

Pusha T told Allhiphop.com,

“When we attack a project, you know, there’s just a general idea that happens, and everybody just gives their own perspective.”

As for his solo effort, the project has no title, or release date, but him and Ye have started working on the album.

“Me and Kanye have been in [the studio] and we’ve done a good five or six records, and we’ve left them alone. Then we’re gonna revisit it. We’re about to go to Chile, actually this week sometime, and we’ll probably do a show and just revisit some of the records.”

Pusha’s latest mixtape “Fear Of God” has made a major impact in the Hip-Hop blog world, as Hip-Hop heads everywhere anticipate the upcoming album.