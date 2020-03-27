Future Drops Lavish “Tycoon” Video

A global pandemic isn’t going to stop Future from getting sued or dropping new music. Today (March 27), the Toxic Gawd dropped a new video for “Tycoon.”

A new single means a new project is certainly in the chamber. The world has changed for the worse since the Atlanta rapper and Drake dropped their “Life Is Good” collab. So we’ll take this.

As for “Tycoon,” the DY Krazy and Wheezy-produced singles video features Future Hendrix living the lavish lifestyle that surely factors into his alleged baby mama seeking over $50K a month in child support.

Watch the Eif Rivera-directed video for “Tycoon” below.