The Original Version Of Jay-Z’s “Holy Grail” Featuring The Dream Is Here [Listen]

Admittedly this pandemic is one of the worst things that can happen to the human race. In this crisis Terius Nash proved again that sharing from a digital distance is the best caring.

As spotted on Hypebeast some pretty entertaining beat battles occurred over the weekend that produced some very memorable moments that Hip-Hop fans would normally not be privy too. In spirit of Hit-Boy and Boi-1da’s thrilling beat battle two of the game’s most critically acclaimed songwriter’s went back to back in stunning fashion. Sean Garrett versus The Dream resulted in an unreleased gem.

After trading some of their most cherished hit records the “That’s My Sh*t” crooner upped the ante and dropped the original version of Jay-Z’s “Holy Grail”. While Garrett was talking to someone off camera the song still set the internet on fire with Dream’s noticeably much more goose bump worthy rendition of the introduction and hook. So much so the song is now officially available to the world.

On Sunday, March 29 the self proclaimed Radio Killa announced on his Instagram that Tidal heard the masses and are now exclusively streaming the demo version. “Holy Grail Original Demo! Produced and Written by The-Dream and Jay Z @rocnation @radiokillarecords @tidal recorded by @pat_thrall and @bschoudel”.

Fans who missed the showdown live can check out the set of songs played via this playlist.

Photo: WENN.com