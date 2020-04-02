Jim Jones Replies To 50 Cent’s Very Messy Federal Informant Allegations

Never forget—when you go high, 50 Cent will always go low. He recently tried to put the snitch jacket on Jim Jones but Capo skated passed it.

As spotted on HipHopDX the news of Tekashi69 potentially getting released this week is now a hot topic in Hip-Hop. The troll turned rat recently filed a motion to be released from prison due to fears he will contract COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer issued “instructive guidance” that the Bureau of Prisons take the Brooklyn rapper’s asthma into condition when reviewing his application for home confinement. Naturally this landed on Fofty’s radar which opened up a wide lane for him to be petty.

“Now individual 1 ya gonna have to tell everybody how you were on tape in court on the phone coaching Mel,to super duper violate shorty but the Feds never picked you up and the charges were Rico & conspiracy Confidential informant.” he wrote.

The caption was a thinly veiled shot at Jim Jones who was caught on tape saying “[Tekashi] not a gang member no more. He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bullsh*t.” The Harlem Diplomat took to his Instagram to send a shot back with a photo of his now incarcerated comrade Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones (who used to run with 6ix9ine).

“You have to watch out for these so call real ones thts routing for rats to come home and And wanna see real nighas go to jail Any nigha th needs to try n tarnish another mans name for personal gain has to b a hoe why else would he have my dick so far down his throat lol 😂 pause” he wrote.

Fif saw the post and left a slick response in the comments section. “being a good judge of character is detrimental to success and people so you have to watch them. if you stay on point you will peep the change”.

At press time Tekashi is still behind bars.

Photo: Bernard Smalls