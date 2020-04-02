Whoppi Goldberg Isn’t Feeling The Bern, Grills Bernie Sanders On ‘The View’

When it comes to the daytime talk show The View, the circle of ladies is known for brazenly speaking their minds; but after senior host, Whoopi Goldberg, interviewed Bernie Sanders, many fans of the hit show were calling foul.

On Wednesday (Apr 1), Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders appeared virtually on the show with a solo Whoopi Goldberg due to social distancing and the two began discussing Sanders’s presidential campaign and why he’s choosing to stay in the race despite trailing Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden.

“I’m told that you intend to stay in this race because you believe there is a path to victory,” Goldberg asked. “I want to know what that path is because this feels a little like it did when you didn’t come out when Hillary Clinton was clearly the person folks were going for.”

Sanders who trails Biden in the delegate count, 1,217-914, clapped back revealing to the seasoned host that he has no plans of being deterred.

“People have a right, last I heard, people in a democracy have a right to vote for the agenda that they think can work for America, especially in this very, very difficult moment,” Sanders said. “We are assessing our campaign, as a matter of fact, where we want to go forward, but people in a democracy do have a right to vote.”

After unveiling the plan that his legislation rolled out to aid financially strapped Americans during the pandemics — including the stimulus package and ensuring workers maintain health care despite potential layoffs —Sanders noted that his track record has proven that his focus has never been about the White House, but the American People; which is why he says he called for the upcoming April 7 primary election to be postponed.

“I’m sitting in my home right now,” Sanders continued. “I’m not holding a rally in Wisconsin because of the nature of campaigns right now. People can’t get out and go to polling stations because we are in the midst of a pandemic, so I think it’s smart at this time to postpone so that people can continue to stay at home.”

Check out the interview below with the exchange taking place at the 26-minute mark.