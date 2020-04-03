YNW Melly Claims He Tested Positive For COVID-19 While Awaiting Murder Trial

YNW Melly is already in a suspect predicament since he is currently in jail awaiting his trial for murder. To add salt to the struggle, the Florida raper claims he has tested positive for COVID-19.

So of course, YNW Melly is seeking a release from jail.

Did we mention that it was a double murder, and two men from his own crew?

On Thursday (April 2), the rapper’s team claimed that Melly tested positive for the coronavirus while in the bing. “Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail,” read a statement shared on the rapper’s official Twitter account. “He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly.”

Just yesterday, infamous rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was placed on house arrest out of fear of the coronavirus and his underlying condition of asthma. But while Tekashi’s pled guilty to racketeering charges, and proceeded to drop dime on everybody, YNW Melly’s crime is much more heinous.

Back in February 2019, YNW Melly was arrested and charged for the murder of two of his friends. Reportedly, back in October 2018 he drove around with the dead bodies in a car to make it look like they were victims of a drive-by shooting.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty since the State feels it can prove without a doubt that he killed his friends for financial gain. Don’t expect the judge to be keen on giving a double murder suspect any sympathy.