Future & Zaytoven’s ‘Beast Mode’ Mixtape Finally Hits All Streaming Platforms

Now that we’re running out of things to do and things to watch, The Rona quarantine got people antsy for anything to keep them entertained as we await the day we can dance in the sunshine without fear once again.

Enter Future.

Today the ATLien dropped his fan favorite OG mixtape Beast Mode and done given his hardcore fans some good old quarantine workout music to get down to for the weekend. While the mixtape’s been out for years, it’s only now finally hitting all major streaming platforms and the timing couldn’t be better as 80% of Americans are living under Stay-At-Home orders and feenin’ for something new even if it’s old.

Featuring the same 8 Zaytoven produced tracks that had the streets rockin,’ Beast Mode is sure to take people back to a time when we could move around the streets without face masks or fears of bringing home an invisible enemy.

Get reacquainted with the cult classic mixtape below and remember to stay home and keep safe.