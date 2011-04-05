Flavor Flav Denies Employees’ Checks Bouncing

Flavor Flav has denied reports that his fried chicken restaurant has given bounce checks to his employees.

As previously reported, two former employees told local TV news outlet WQAD Channel 8 that their pay checks from Flav’s Fried Chicken are bouncing.

The two employees stated that they are owed three weeks of back pay from Flavor Flav and the chicken spot’s co-owner Nick Cimino.

Flavor Flav denied the allegations to WQAD and claimed the information came from disgruntled employees.

“It’s not true information first of all, and second of all maybe these are people that’s just jealous of me being here and probably want to see me out.”

Flav’s Fried Chicken co-owner Nick Cimino also said the employees were out for revenge for being fired.

One employee said her check was only for $150 dollars, but the bank refused to cash it, because the funds were allegedly unavailable.