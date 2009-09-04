Fabolous Performs Reebok Remix Concert In Atlanta, Speaks On Drake, Touring and Chris Brown

Fabolous, the latest rapper to be commemorated with a national shoe line, made his rounds to Atlanta Thursday for Reebok’s “Classic Remix Concert Series.” As HipHopWired previously reported, Reebok tapped the MC to be honored with a remix collection of their classic mid-top and high-top shoes in conjunction with their “Buy A Pair and Get A Pair” program. Fans that bought a pair of the remixed shoes from his remixed shoe collection got exclusive tickets to an intimate performance at Atlanta’s 595 North venue. Just before his performance Thursday, Fab spoke exclusively to HipHopWired about how he hooked up with America’s classic footwear producer.

“They reached out to me because they were doing this campaign where they were remixing their classic shoes and I kind of fall under the guy in music you come to for remixes, so they reached out to me and I thought it was a good campaign for a classic shoe. I just put out a classic album if I say so myself and the irony just kept running along so we made it happen.”

The “classic album maker” also divulged details on his highly anticipated video for the remix of “Throw it in the Bag” featuring Drake. Fab revealed that while a video could be in the works, the Young Money soldier’s upcoming MCL, ACL, and LCL surgery was affecting the progress.

“I’m trying to…Drake is actually still rehabilitating his leg and his foot so we’re just waiting to see how that goes. He’s about to have surgery soon but maybe we can make it happen.”

For fans that missed Loso’s Reebok Remix concert, the rapper promises to go on tour in November, giving fans a chance to catch up. In the meantime however, he promises more viral videos to promote the Mafioso theme of Loso’s Way.

“I’m about to be touring in a minute, I got a lot of tour dates to do. I’m gonna be doing some touring in November. We’re still working the kinks of that out. Look out there for that. The next single right now that we let go is with Keri Hilson called “EveryDay, Everything, Everywhere.” From there I’m not sure which one we’re going to do. We got a lot of videos that we got on deck that we wanna do because the videos help explain the theme of the album. So we wanna continue to keep giving viral visuals and have everybody buy into the product.”

Following the details of his busy promo schedule, Fab also gave HipHopWired his opinion on CNN’s monumental Chris Brown interview with Larry King. Fabolous has been very outspoken lately on his @Myfabolouslife Twitter page about the interview, cracking jokes about Chris Brown’s attire and his performance. He produced that same candor in person, candidly offering HipHopWired his opinion. According to Fab while the R&B singer’s answers were “genuine,” CB’s youth did not work to his advantage.

“That was just a trending topic….I had to add my little two cents in there. I watched a little bit of it, I didn’t see the whole thing. I think it was genuine for him because he’s so young. So he doesn’t have some of the most educated answers. He just knows that he made a mistake. He may not say it as great as an older person would say it or if you watched a scholar answer those questions…he would answer those questions better but you know he’s still young, he just knows that he made a mistake. So that was genuine about him but certain people looked at him and said…’Yo, you shouldn’t have even did that,’ cause he didn’t really say much.”

While HipHopWired’s time with the lyricist rolled down, Fab had one last message to the fans before he ripped the stage with hits ranging from his home-town anthem, “Brooklyn” to Tamia’s “So Into You.”