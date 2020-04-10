Rapper Chynna Died Of Accidental Drug Overdose

Details are emerging surrounding the untimely death of model and rapper Chynna. Unfortunately, her cause of death has been revealed to be because of a drug overdose.

The 25-year-old passed away on Wednesday (April 8) per her representative.

Page Six reports that the Philadelphia native, born Chynna Rogers, died of an accidental drug overdose per the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. Chynna was reportedly found dead in her Philly home.

Signed to a Ford modeling contract at just 14 years old (she had been featured in Elle and Vogue), Chynna was an up and coming Hip-Hop artist, and was down with A$AP Mob. She linked up with the Harlem crew after reaching out to the late A$AP Yams, who tragically passed away of a drug overdose in 2015.

Chyna had spoken candidly about dealing with her substance abuse, telling Vibe in 2018, “I felt crazy. I didn’t want to be a statistic. I didn’t want to go out that way and people be like: ‘I told you so,’ or glamorize it [drugs], because I don’t feel like that. It was nerve-wracking to be open, but when you see how many more people who are dealing with the same thing, it’s good to have some kind of example of someone you didn’t expect to be going through it.”

Hauntingly, her final EP, released in 2019, was titled In case I die first.

Rest in power Chynna Rogers.