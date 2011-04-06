Kanye West Prepping Line Of Silk Scarves

Kanye To Release Album Inspired Silk Scarves

Known for his high fashion sense, rappper/producer Kanye West is prepping to release his own line of silk scarves, according to nowness.com.

Ye’ will collaborate with Paris design duo M/M – the designers behind the liner notes in My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – to produce these MBDTF inspired designer neck covers.

The line will reportedly debut this Spring with a limited production of 250 scarves at Colette and mmparis.com.

The exclusive scarves will combine aspects of the liner notes with MBDTF’s controversial cover images, designed by artist George Condo.

The M/M combo of Mathias Augustyniak and Michael Amzalag hailed the collaboration as a “complex exploration of power.” The duo has previously done extensive work with Icelandic singer-songwriter Bjork.