McDonald’s Issues Apology After A Restaurant In China Bans Black People

With the arrival of COVID-19, which is currently taking its toll countries around the world, there has been an unfortunate increase in xenophobia and racism.
US fast-food chain McDonald’s had to issue an apology after a video surfaced on Twitter after one of its restaurants located in Southern China had a sign up saying Black people were not allowed in the restaurant. It specifically stated:
“We’ve been informed that from now on, Black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant. For the sake of your health consciously notify the local police for medical isolation, please understand the inconvenience caused.”
Africans in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou had issues with law enforcement after local officials announced there were a cluster COVID-19 cases in a neighborhood with a large migrant population.
The fast-food chain apologized, and a spokesman for McDonald’s claimed the sign was “not representative of our inclusive values.” In an emailed statement, McDonald’s said it took the down the notice immediately and temporarily closed the location “immediately upon learning of an unauthorized communication to our guests.”
Africans also revealed to the AFP that they have been forcibly removed or evicted from their residences by police and refused service at restaurants, shops and have been the subject of mass testing and random quarantines. If you search Africans in China on Twitter, you will find a bevy of tweets displaying the poor treatment of Africans in the country due to COVID-19.
These are truly some sad and trying times. When Donald Trump put his racism on full display by calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” fueling violence against Chinese Americans in the country, many came to their defense. Now Blacks are asking for the energy to be reciprocated.
We detect no lies in the tweet.
—
Photo: Zhang Peng / Getty