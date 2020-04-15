Riiight: Smoke DZA Chops It Up With Ebro Via FaceTime, Talks Working With T-Pain & More

Smoke DZA is incredibly slept on and his catalog is far more potent than several Hip-Hop acts of his era; if you follow our CRT FRSH playlist then you’ll know we’ve featured him there in the past. The Harlem wordsmith hopped on FaceTime with Ebro Darden for Apple Music to chop it up on a variety of topics, including his solid new project, A Closed Mouth Don’t Get Fed.

The chat between opens up with the extremely prolific DZA (which stands for Dream Zone Achieve) surprisingly detailing his troubles with writer’s block. However, it appears that he’s got plenty to say with Ebro expertly zeroing in on some of the standout tracks from A Closed Mouth Don’t Get Fed.

With features from Grisdela Records shooter Westside Gunn, Flipp Dinero, Dave East, Tish Hyman and George Kush’s R.FC. comrade Nym Lo, the project shows off the many lanes DZA rests comfortably in. Another standout feature takes place on the track “Dark Web” with T-Pain on the hook, providing what DZA refers to as “ear candy” for the listener.

“I’ve never had a record where I went into it and knew it was gonna be big…working with T-Pain, the hitmaker himself, I knew I had a shot at making a good ear candy record,” DZA shares.

Speaking of the aforementioned Griselda unit, DZA shows appreciation for what they’ve been able to achieve and becoming major stars without comprising their artform in the slightest.

“It warms my heart. You know I love this sh*t. It’s all full circle, I’ve been with them since the beginning,” DZA says of the Buffalo soldiers, and we share that same sentiment at Hip-Hop Wired.

Check out Smoke DZA and Ebro Darden’s full FaceTime interview below for Apple Music. We’ve also included the stream for A Closed Mouth Don’t Get Fed below as well.

—

Photo: Apple Music/Smoke DZA